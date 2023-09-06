“This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible,” Zelensky said.

“At this moment, the artillery of Russian terrorists has killed 16 people in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. A regular market. Shops. A pharmacy. People who did nothing wrong. Many wounded,” President Zelenksy said in a post on social media.

Blinken arrived as a Russian air strike on a market in east Ukraine killed at least a dozen people, including a child, and wounded about 20 others.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kyiv on Wednesday to show support for Ukraine and its grinding counteroffensive against Russian forces, and said Washington wanted to ensure its ally has a “strong deterrent”.

During his two-day visit, Blinken is likely to announce a new package of US wartime assistance worth more than US$1 billion, a senior State Department official told reporters on the trip.

Emergency services work following an attack on the city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, which happened during a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: Reuters

Blinken, the first top US official to visit Kyiv since the counteroffensive began in early June, began talks with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and was due to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky, the official said.

“We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs, not only to succeed in the counteroffensive, but has what it needs for the long term, to make sure that it has a strong deterrent,” Blinken said standing alongside Kuleba.

“We’re also determined to continue to work with our partners as they build and rebuild a strong economy, strong democracy.”

Media reports have cited unidentified US officials as saying the Ukrainian counteroffensive has been too slow and hindered by poor tactics – criticism that angered Ukrainian officials and prompted Kuleba to tell critics to “shut up”.

Ukraine has retaken more than a dozen villages and small settlements in its offensive. But its push into Russian-held territory has been slowed by minefields and trenches.

US officials have not publicly criticised Ukraine’s military tactics, and last week said they had seen notable Ukrainian progress in the previous 72 hours of its push in the southeast.

The State Department official said Washington wanted to discuss how the counteroffensive was going and assess battlefield needs as well as any steps that might be required to shore up Ukraine’s energy security before winter.

“I think what’s most important is that we get a real assessment from the Ukrainians themselves”, the official said. “We want to see, hear how they intend to push forward in the coming weeks”.

Asked about Blinken’s visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow believed Washington planned to continue funding Ukraine’s military “to wage this war to the last Ukrainian”. He said US aid to Kyiv would not affect the course of Russia’s ‘special military operation’.

Rustem Umerov stands in the Ukrainian parliament during voting on his nomination as the Ukrainian defence minister. Photo: AFP

Rising opposition to Ukraine aid

Blinken’s visit coincided with parliament approving the appointment of former lawmaker Rustem Umerov as defence minister following the dismissal of Oleksii Reznikov. Officials did not say whether Blinken would meet Umerov during the visit.

During his train ride to Kyiv, Blinken also held talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen – coincidentally visiting the same day.

Blinken thanked Frederiksen for “Denmark’s leadership in the F-16 coalition of partner nations to train Ukrainian pilots, and for its decision to donate F-16 jets to Ukraine,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Denmark and the Netherlands announced last month they would supply more than 60 US-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as soon as pilots are trained to fly them, the first countries to offer the jets after winning US approval to send them.

Zelensky thanked allies in a post on the Telegram messaging app: “Thanks to courage. Thanks to unity. Thanks to weapons. Thanks to the support of the world.”

Despite staunch US support for Ukraine so far since Russia’s invasion in February last year, several Republican presidential hopefuls have questioned US aid, fuelling concerns over whether Washington will still back Ukraine at the same level once the US 2024 election campaign intensifies.

The US government has so far provided more than US$43 billion in weaponry and other military aid to Ukraine. A new package of security assistance is set to be announced this week, reports said on Friday.

US President Joe Biden asked Congress in August to approve about US$40 billion in additional spending, including US$24 billion for Ukraine and other international needs.

The request could face opposition in Congress, where some alt-right Republicans – especially those with close ties to former President Donald Trump – want to pare back the billions in assistance Washington has sent to Ukraine.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse