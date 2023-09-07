Romania’s defence minister said on Wednesday that pieces apparently of a drone from Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine’s port on the Danube River have been found on the territory of his country. Romania is a Nato member.

Angel Tilvar, the minister, told local news channel Antena 3 CNN that parts of what was most likely a drone were discovered in the eastern Tulcea county, an area of the Danube that forms a natural border between Romania and war-torn Ukraine.

“I confirm that in this area, pieces that may be of a drone were found,” he said, adding that the pieces did not pose a threat.

It is unclear if Romania has determined when or from where the drone was launched. There has been a series of recent attacks by Russia on Danube ports in Ukraine, which are close to Romania, a Nato member since 2004.

Romanian Defence Minister Angel Tilvar (second from left) visits areas in the Danube Delta close to the Ukrainian border on Wednesday. Photo: Romanian Defence Ministry via AP

Tilvar’s comments come after Romania’s ministry of national defence “categorically denied” claims made on Monday by the spokesman of Ukraine’s ministry of foreign affairs, Oleg Nikolenko, who said that Shahed drones launched by Russia on Sunday night fell and exploded on Romanian territory.