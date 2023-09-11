Torture is part of Russian war policy, says UN observer in Ukraine
- A UN report on torture and inhuman treatment said civilians and prisoners of war had received electric shocks as well as threats of rape and death
- More than 103,000 war crimes cases have been registered so far, according to the Ukrainian government
A United Nations observer has accused Russia of deliberately using torture and ill-treatment as state policy in its war on Ukraine.
These reported that soldiers had given detainees electric shocks, applying power to their ears and genitals, beaten them, carried out mock executions and threatened them with rape and death.
“These grievous acts appear neither random nor incidental, but rather orchestrated as part of a state policy to intimidate, instil fear, punish, or extract information and confessions,” Edwards said.
However, the warfare and Russia’s occupation of Ukrainian territories are complicating the work of the judiciary.
Edwards also visited Ukrainian facilities for Russian prisoners of war and praised the care and respectful treatment of the soldiers.