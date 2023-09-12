Russian Airbus A320 makes emergency landing in Siberian field

A Russian passenger Airbus A320 flying from the Black Sea resort of Sochi to the Siberian city of Omsk with 167 people on board made an emergency landing in a Siberian field on Tuesday, officials said.

Russia’s aviation has been hard hit by Western sanctions over Moscow’s Ukraine offensive.

Authorities released footage of the Ural Airlines plane in a field next to a forest in the Novosibirsk region, saying there were no casualties.

The plane had its slides out and people stood in the field outside it.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or the reason for the emergency landing. Photo: Russian Emergencies Ministry via Reuters

“At 05.44 Moscow time (0244GMT) an unscheduled landing of a Ural Airlines A320 plane flying along the Sochi-Omsk route, was successfully carried out,” Moscow’s aviation agency Rosaviatsia said in a statement.