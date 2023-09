President Vladimir Putin shook hands with a beaming Kim Jong-un at the Vostochny Cosmodrome Wednesday, kicking off a meeting that could see the internationally isolated leaders forge an arms deal.

Accompanied by an entourage that suggested a strong military focus for the summit, the North Korean leader has travelled overland to Russia in his bulletproof train, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

While Kim was out of the country, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, the latest in a string of sanctions-busting tests.

Kim thanked Putin for inviting him to visit, despite the Russian leader’s “busy schedule”, having earlier stressed the trip – his first post-pandemic foreign travel – showed North Korea was “prioritising the strategic importance” of its Russia ties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un inside a rocket assembly hangar. Photo: Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

The pair are meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, a Russian spaceport some 1,000km (620 miles) from Vladivostok, with Putin saying the location was chosen as Moscow plans to help North Korea with its satellite programmes, RIA Novosti reported.