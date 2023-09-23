US President Joe Biden has informed Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky that Washington will provide Kyiv with ATACMS long-range missiles, NBC News reported on Friday, citing three US officials and a congressional official.

Kyiv has repeatedly asked the Biden administration for Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to help attack and disrupt supply lines, air bases and rail networks in Russian-occupied territory.

But the White House did not disclose any decision on ATACMS when Zelensky visited Washington on Thursday for talks with Biden, even as it announced a new US$325 million military aid package for Kyiv.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the East Room of the White House on Thursday. Photo: AP

Reuters had previously reported the Biden administration was considering shipping ATACMS to Ukraine that can fly up to 306km (190 miles).