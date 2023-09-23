Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Canada’s parliament that Russia’s war against his country will ultimately fail in the face of the resolve of his people and their allies.

Canada pledged new measures to help Ukraine on Friday during Zelensky’s first visit since Russia’s invasion – including C$650 million (US$482 million) over three years to supply Ukraine with 50 armoured vehicles, including medical evacuation vehicles, to be built in southwestern Ontario.

Zelensky, speaking to lawmakers, thanked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government for its support, at times calling the Canadian leader by his first name.

“Ukraine and Canada are the same. We stand and we fight for life,” Zelensky said in English on the floor of the House of Commons, clad in army-green apparel. “Ukraine, not genocide, will be victorious in this war.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is applauded by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and lawmakers following his speech at the House of Commons in Ottawa on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Canadian lawmakers of all political stripes warmly welcomed Zelensky on Friday, standing up multiple times to deliver thunderous applause. The show of unity struck a different tone from Zelensky’s visit to the US, which was marked by divisions between Democrats and Republicans about the scale of support for Ukraine.