Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine will triumph as Canada pledges more military help
- The new measures include US$482 million over three years to supply Kyiv with 50 armoured vehicles, including medical evacuation vehicles
- Canadian lawmakers of all stripes welcomed Zelensky with thunderous applause, in contrast to a US Congress divided over the scale of support for Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Canada’s parliament that Russia’s war against his country will ultimately fail in the face of the resolve of his people and their allies.
Canada pledged new measures to help Ukraine on Friday during Zelensky’s first visit since Russia’s invasion – including C$650 million (US$482 million) over three years to supply Ukraine with 50 armoured vehicles, including medical evacuation vehicles, to be built in southwestern Ontario.
Zelensky, speaking to lawmakers, thanked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government for its support, at times calling the Canadian leader by his first name.
“Ukraine and Canada are the same. We stand and we fight for life,” Zelensky said in English on the floor of the House of Commons, clad in army-green apparel. “Ukraine, not genocide, will be victorious in this war.”
Canadian lawmakers of all political stripes warmly welcomed Zelensky on Friday, standing up multiple times to deliver thunderous applause. The show of unity struck a different tone from Zelensky’s visit to the US, which was marked by divisions between Democrats and Republicans about the scale of support for Ukraine.
In Canada, home to a large Ukrainian diaspora, there is much agreement on help for the country.
When debate occurs, it tends to focus on whether Canada can offer enough help, given its relatively small military. Trudeau has not provided a plan to bring defence spending to 2 per cent of gross domestic product, as agreed by North Atlantic Treaty Organization members.
Still, Trudeau’s government says it has provided nearly C$9 billion (US$6.7 billion) in financial and military aid to Ukraine.
“This is a challenge on a generational scale, a challenge history will judge us on,” the Canadian leader said on Friday – one that requires a “lionhearted” bravery exemplified by Zelensky and all Ukrainians, he added.
“They have fought back with a courage that has inspired the world.”
Zelensky’s speech was filled with gratitude for Canada’s support and recognition of the ties between the two countries – a different tack from his virtual address to parliament last year, when he pleaded for more Western support including a no-fly zone over his territory.
He pointed out that Edmonton, Alberta, was the first city in the world to build a monument to the Holodomor, the starvation of Ukrainians by the Soviet Union in the early 1930s. Perhaps, he said, a monument will be built someday in Edmonton or other cities to honour “our common victory” in this war.