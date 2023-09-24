Russia’s top diplomat denounced the United States and the West on Saturday as self-interested defenders of a fading international order, but he did not discuss his country’s war in Ukraine in his speech to the UN General Assembly.

“The US and its subordinate Western collective are continuing to fuel conflicts which artificially divide humanity into hostile blocks and hamper the achievement of overall aims. They’re doing everything they can to prevent the formation of a genuine multipolar world order,” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

“They are trying to force the world to play according to their own self-centred rules.”

As for the 19-month war in Ukraine, he recapped some historical complaints going back to the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union, and alluded to the billions of dollars that the US and Western allies have spent in supporting Kyiv. But he did not delve into the current fighting.

For a second year in a row, the General Assembly is taking place with no end to the war in sight. A three-month-long Ukrainian counteroffensive has gone slower than Kyiv hoped, making modest advances but no breakthroughs.