Republican US presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis said he opposes Nato membership for Ukraine, saying he does not think it is in the United States’ security interest.

“I don’t think Nato membership is in our interest, to me,” DeSantis said on The Glenn Beck Programme podcast.

“All that would do was add more obligations to us, so if you’re adding more obligations, then what are benefits that we’re getting in return?”

DeSantis also reiterated in the episode that he does not believe the US should give a “blank cheque” to Ukraine unless it is using leverage to bring the conflict to a conclusion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (centre) walks with US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (left) and US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (right) after a meeting with members of the US Senate on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The episode was released two days after US President Joe Biden met Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who made an appeal for US lawmakers to continue supporting the country’s military as it fights Russia’s invasion.