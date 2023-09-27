Suicide and suicidal ideation are “everywhere” for Afghan women as they become increasingly isolated and restricted, often by male relatives tasked with upholding the Taliban’s decrees, the UN’s women chief told the Security Council.

Since their return to power in 2021, the Taliban government has used its austere interpretation of Islam to erode women’s rights, banning them from schools, closing public spaces such as parks and salons to them, and refusing to let them work.

“They tell us that they are prisoners living in darkness, confined to their homes without hope or future,” Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, told the Council on Tuesday, warning of “three marked shifts that demand our urgent attention”.

First, she said, women’s power over decision-making has been dramatically reduced – not only at the national and provincial level, but within their communities, families and most notably within their own homes.

Taliban fighters in Kabul, Afghanistan. File photo: AP

“This is driven by increased poverty, a decrease in women’s financial contributions, the Taliban’s imposition of hyper patriarchal gender norms, and women’s growing isolation,” she said.