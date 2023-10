An exiled Russian reporter who protested against Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine live on state TV was handed over eight years jail in absentia on Wednesday for spreading “fake news” about Moscow’s army.

Marina Ovsyannikova, 45, held up a protest placard during an evening news programme March last year, that read “Stop the war” and “They’re lying to you”, but was sentenced for a separate protest she made outside the Kremlin last July.

“The court sentenced Ovsyannikova to eight years and six months’ imprisonment, to be served in a general regime penal colony,” the Moscow prosecutor’s office said.

Ovsyannikova, who was not present for the sentencing, fled the country last year with her 11-year-old daughter, for an unspecified European country after escaping from house arrest, according to her lawyer, saying she had no case to answer.