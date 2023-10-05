Russian air defences shot down 31 Ukrainian drones during a concerted nighttime attack by Kyiv’s forces on border regions, the Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday, as uncertainty grew over Ukraine’s future access to weapons and ammunition from Western allies.

The drone attack appeared to be Kyiv’s largest single cross-border drone assault reported by Moscow since the Kremlin launched its invasion 20 months ago. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Ukraine is pressing on with the slow-moving counteroffensive it launched three months ago to expel Russian invaders, though mounting concerns about replenishing its military stocks and cracks in the Western wall of support cast a cloud over the effort.

Admiral Rob Bauer, the head of Nato’s military committee, sounded the alarm about depleted stockpiles. “The bottom of the barrel is now visible,” Bauer said of weapons systems and ammunition supplies.

Nato’s military commander Admiral Rob Bauer takes part in a press conference in Oslo, Norway in September. NTB via Reuters

With the war of attrition likely continuing through winter into next year, Bauer urged the defence industry to boost production “at a much higher tempo. And we need large volumes,” he told the Warsaw Security Forum, an annual two-day conference that continued on Wednesday.