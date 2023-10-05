Facing a probable roadblock from House Republicans on aid for Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he is planning to give a major speech on the issue and suggested there may be “another means” to provide support for Kyiv if Congress continues to baulk.

“I’m going to be announcing very shortly a major speech I’m going to make on this issue and why it’s critically important for the United States and our allies that we keep our commitment” to Ukraine, Biden told reporters after giving unrelated remarks at the White House.

White House officials declined to say when Biden planned to give his speech. The president did not elaborate on the alternate method he was looking at to get additional military aid to Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.

“There is another means by which we may be able to find funding, but I’m not going to get into that right now,” he said.

US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky after a meeting in the East Room of the White House in September. Photo: TNS

Aid for Ukraine has been a source of tension and uncertainty as several Republicans in the House have severe doubts or openly oppose additional funding to sustain the Ukrainian military.