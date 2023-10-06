Russia has successfully tested an experimental nuclear-powered cruise missile, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, while also warning that the country’s parliament could revoke its ratification of a treaty banning nuclear tests.

In a speech at a forum of foreign policy experts, Putin announced that Russia has effectively completed the development of the Burevestnik cruise missile and the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile and will work on putting them into production.

“We conducted the last successful test of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered global-range cruise missile,” he said without elaborating.

His statement was the first announcement of a successful test of the Burevestnik, which translates as “Storm Petrel”. It was first mentioned by Putin in 2018.

Little is known about the Burevestnik, which was code-named Skyfall by Nato, and many Western experts have been sceptical about it, noting that a nuclear engine could be highly unreliable.