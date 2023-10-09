Russian shelling kills at least 2 in Ukraine, officials say

Russian forces shelled the southern Kherson region and other parts of Ukraine on Sunday, killing at least two people and injuring a dozen more, Ukrainian officials said.

The general in charge of Ukraine’s ground forces said troops were advancing on the eastern front in Kyiv’s counteroffensive to evict Russian invaders.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said troops had beaten back attacks on five sectors of the 1,000-km-long (600-mile) front.

Russian accounts said its forces had repelled attacks near the eastern front’s focal point, Bakhmut, and further north.

Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of Kherson region, said a man had died in Russian shelling in the northern part of the region. Prokudin had earlier reported that a dozen people were wounded in attacks on different localities.