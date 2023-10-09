Afghan villagers and volunteers on Monday helped dig for survivors of a series of deadly earthquakes, as aid began trickling into the devastated region.

Volunteers in trucks packed with food, tents and blankets flocked to hard-to-reach areas 30km (19 miles) northwest of Herat city, capital of the same-named province, hit by a magnitude 6.3 quake Saturday and eight powerful aftershocks.

They also brought shovels to help dig through the rubble of flattened villages as hope dwindled that anyone may still be buried alive.

“Many people have come from far-flung districts to get people out from the rubble,” said Khalid, 32, at Kashkak in Zenda Jan district.

A destroyed house in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, Afghanistan. Photo: AP

“Everyone is busy searching for bodies everywhere, we don’t know if there are others as well under the debris.”