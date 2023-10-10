South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Israel-Hamas war
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority. Photo: dpa
WorldRussia & Central Asia

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expected in Moscow, Russian media reports

  • ‘An agreement has been reached that Mr Abbas will come here to Moscow,’ Russia’s RBC news said, citing Palestine’s ambassador to Russia
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin last met Abbas a year ago on the sidelines of a regional conference in Kazakhstan
Israel-Hamas war
Reuters
Reuters
Why you can trust SCMP

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to visit Moscow, Russian news media quoted the Palestinian envoy to Moscow as saying late on Monday.

“We are awaiting an official statement from the Kremlin, from the Russian side, about when the visit will take place,” Russia’s RBC news outlet said, citing Palestine’s ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal.

“An agreement has been reached that Mr Abbas will come here to Moscow.”

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Astana, Kazakhstan in October 2022. Photo: Sputnik / Vyacheslav Prokofyev / Pool via Reuters

Separately, Nofal told Russia’s state television that the two sides maintain “daily contacts.”

On Monday, Israel imposed a total blockade of the Gaza Strip after an unprecedented weekend attack by the Islamist group Hamas that has killed hundreds.
Russia, which has relationships with Arab countries, Iran and Hamas as well as with Israel, condemned violence against both sides and accused the United States of ignoring the need for an independent Palestinian state.
Russian President Vladimir Putin last met Abbas a year ago on the sidelines of a regional conference in Kazakhstan. Abbas last visited Russia two years ago, according to Russian media.

US rushing air defences, munitions and aid to Israel: defence official

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Abbas he was working to prevent “an expansion” of conflict after the surprise Hamas attack on Israel, Saudi state media reported.

Prince Mohammed also told Abbas the Gulf kingdom continued “to stand by the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights to a decent life, achieve their hopes and aspirations, and achieve just and lasting peace,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The spiralling violence in Gaza kicked off amid speculation that Saudi Arabia, which has never recognised Israel, would agree to normalise ties as part of a deal in which it would obtain security guarantees from the United States as well as help developing a civilian nuclear programme.

However Prince Mohammed told Fox News last month that the Palestinian issue was “very important” for Saudi Arabia, home to the holiest sites in Islam in Mecca and Medina.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in June. Photo: Bandar Algaloud / Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court / Handout via Reuters

“We need to solve that part. We need to ease the life of the Palestinians,” Prince Mohammed said.

Analysts say any progress towards normalisation has now been dealt a heavy blow by the continuing fighting.

Prince Mohammed has also spoken to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II about the crisis by phone, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse

Post