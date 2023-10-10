Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to visit Moscow, Russian news media quoted the Palestinian envoy to Moscow as saying late on Monday.

“We are awaiting an official statement from the Kremlin, from the Russian side, about when the visit will take place,” Russia’s RBC news outlet said, citing Palestine’s ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal.

“An agreement has been reached that Mr Abbas will come here to Moscow.”

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Astana, Kazakhstan in October 2022. Photo: Sputnik / Vyacheslav Prokofyev / Pool via Reuters

Separately, Nofal told Russia’s state television that the two sides maintain “daily contacts.”