A Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained in Russia on espionage charges lost his appeal against his arrest on Tuesday, meaning he will stay in jail until at least the end of November.

“The appeal complaint is left without satisfaction,” Judge Yuri Pasyunin said after a closed hearing of Moscow city court. Journalists were allowed to photograph and film Gershkovich before the hearing as FSB officers, some in masks, looked on.

Evan Gershkovich, wearing a blue shirt, T-shirt and jeans, appeared in a glass defendant’s cage at Moscow City Court as he once again appealed his release. He stared at the cameras in court with a blank expression.

It was the second time in less than a month that the journalist had appeared before a judge after the Moscow court declined to hear his appeal in September owing to unspecified procedural violations.