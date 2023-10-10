Russia upholds detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, will remain in jail
“The appeal complaint is left without satisfaction,” Judge Yuri Pasyunin said after a closed hearing of Moscow city court. Journalists were allowed to photograph and film Gershkovich before the hearing as FSB officers, some in masks, looked on.
Evan Gershkovich, wearing a blue shirt, T-shirt and jeans, appeared in a glass defendant’s cage at Moscow City Court as he once again appealed his release. He stared at the cameras in court with a blank expression.
It was the second time in less than a month that the journalist had appeared before a judge after the Moscow court declined to hear his appeal in September owing to unspecified procedural violations.
The latest decision means Gershkovich, 31, will remain jailed at least until November 30, unless an appeal is heard in the meantime and he is released – an unlikely outcome.
The journalist was detained in March while on a reporting trip to the city of Yekaterinburg, about 2,000 kilometres (1,200 miles) east of Moscow, and a judge ruled in August that he must stay in jail until the end of November.
The court proceedings are closed because prosecutors say details of the criminal case are classified.
Russia’s Federal Security Service alleged Gershkovich, “acting on the instructions of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.”
Gershkovich and the Journal deny the allegations, and the US government has declared him to be wrongfully detained. Russian authorities haven’t detailed any evidence to support the espionage charges.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has said it will consider a swap for Gershkovich only after a verdict in his trial. In Russia, espionage trials can last for more than a year.
Additional reporting by Reuters