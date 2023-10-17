Russian parliament votes to revoke nuclear test ban treaty

“The Russian Federation will do everything to protect its citizens and to maintain global strategic parity,” Volodin said.

“In the interests of ensuring the security of our country, we are withdrawing the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty,” Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said before the start of Tuesday’s session.

Parliament’s lower house, the Duma, voted by 412 to zero, with no abstentions, to approve the withdrawal of the ratification in the first of three readings.

Russia’s parliament took the first step on Tuesday towards revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), blaming what a top lawmaker called the irresponsible attitude of the United States to global security.

Russia says the aim is to restore parity with the United States, which has signed but never ratified the 1996 treaty, and that it will not resume testing unless Washington does.

The CTBT bans all nuclear explosions anywhere in the world, although it has never fully entered into force.

No country except North Korea has conducted a test involving a nuclear explosion this century. At least one senior Russian security expert has said Russia should test a nuclear bomb as a warning to the West, but President Vladimir Putin said on October 5 he was not ready to say whether a test was needed or not.

While Russia is revoking ratification, it will remain a signatory to the CTBT and says it will continue to supply data to the global monitoring system which alerts the world to any nuclear test.

There are widespread concerns that Russia could move to resume nuclear tests to try to discourage the West from continuing to offer military support to Ukraine. Many Russian hawks have spoken in favour of resumption.

Putin has noted that while some experts have talked about the need to conduct nuclear tests, he hasn’t yet formed an opinion on the issue.

Since the start of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine, tensions have grown over the possible use of nuclear weapons in the conflict.

Putin mobilised Moscow’s nuclear forces shortly after the conflict began and has repeatedly invoked Russia’s nuclear doctrine, which allows the use of nuclear weapons if the state faces a “threat to its existence”.

During the summer, Putin confirmed Russia had sent tactical nuclear arms to its ally Belarus which borders Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Moscow said it had successfully tested a nuclear-powered cruise missile.

