A journalist with dual Russian and US citizenship faces as much as five years in prison after being detained in Russia and charged with failing to register as a “foreign agent,” her employer said on Thursday.

Alsu Kurmasheva, an editor based in Prague at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, travelled to Russia in May to attend to a family emergency and was detained at Kazan airport in Tatarstan as she attempted to return on June 2, RFE/RL said in a statement.

Officials confiscated her Russian and US passports, accusing her of failing to register the American document with the authorities, and later fined her.

Kurmasheva, who works in RFE/RL’s Tatar-Bashkir Service, was waiting for the return of her passports when the new charge of being a “foreign agent” was announced.