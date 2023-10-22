Russia’s much hyped Kinzhal ballistic missile performs poorly, despite Russia boasting its plans to use them to patrol the Black Sea, the UK’s ministry of defence said in an intelligence update on Saturday.

Putin has claimed that the weapon is an unstoppable hypersonic missile, but the UK department said the Kinzhal’s performance in Ukraine has so far been “poor” and that it effectively remains in operational testing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 18 that Russia would begin permanent patrols of the Black Sea using MiG-31I interceptor aircraft carrying Kinzhal – Russian for “dagger” – missiles.

He said it was not a threat but necessary because of increased US involvement in Ukraine and greater maritime presence in the eastern Mediterranean.

He also claimed that the Kinzhal missiles have a “range of over 1,000km and speed of up to Mach 9,” per Russian news agency Tass.