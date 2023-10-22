Russian missile strikes killed at least six postal workers and wounded 17 others when they hit a postal depot in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video on social media of what appeared to be a heavily damaged warehouse surrounded by rubble and a container with the logo of the Ukrainian postal operator Nova Poshta.

The six killed in the attack on Saturday were all workers at the Nova Poshta depot, located in the village of Korotych on the outskirts of Kharkiv city, regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said.

“The victims, aged between 19 and 42, received shrapnel wounds and blast injuries,” he said.