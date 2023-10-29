Russia will confiscate assets belonging to European Union states it deems unfriendly if the bloc “steals” frozen Russian funds in a drive to fund Ukraine, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said on Friday that the EU executive was working on a proposal to pool some of the profits derived from frozen Russian state assets to help Ukraine and its post-war reconstruction.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the State Duma, the Russian lower house of parliament, said Moscow would retaliate in a way that would be more costly to the bloc if the EU moved against Russian assets, many of which are held in Belgium.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the value of frozen Russian sovereign assets is US$223.15 billion and that Russia must pay for Ukraine’s reconstruction. Photo: dpa

“A number of European politicians, led by the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, have once again started talking about stealing our country’s frozen funds to continue the militarisation of Kyiv,” Volodin, a close Putin ally, said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.