Putin blames West for Gaza crisis, says US needs global chaos

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday sought to blame the West for the crisis in the Middle East, where Israel is bombing the Gaza Strip to try to eradicate Hamas militants who killed some 1,400 people in Israel on October 7.

In a televised statement to a meeting of members of his Security Council and the government and the heads of law enforcement agencies, Putin said the “ruling elites of the US” and their “satellites” stood behind the killing of Gaza’s Palestinians, and behind events in Ukraine, Iraq and Syria.

He also accused Western intelligence services and Ukraine of helping whip up trouble and called on Russian police to take “firm” actions after anti-Israel rioters stormed an airport in Russia’s Muslim-majority Dagestan region on Sunday evening in an attempt to intercept passengers who had just arrived from Israel.

“I want to draw the attention of heads of all regions, heads of law enforcement agencies and special services to the need for firm, timely and clear actions to protect Russia’s constitutional order, the rights and freedoms of our citizens, inter-ethnic and inter-religious harmony,” Putin said.

The United States on Monday urged accountability by Russia over the Makhachkala airport riot and brushed aside the Kremlin’s charges that Ukraine was involved.