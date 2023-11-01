French police have arrested Russian billionaire Alexei Kuzmichev, one of the co-founders of the Alfa Group and who is targeted by EU sanctions, on suspicion of tax fraud and violating sanctions, sources close to the case said.

Kuzmichev was apprehended in the Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez, a source, who asked not to be named, said late on Monday.

Police carried out raids on several locations linked to the tycoon including his Paris home and his Saint-Tropez villa, they said.

The European Union placed Kuzmichev on a list of Russian nationals targeted by sanctions in March 2022, following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

People stand in line to withdraw money from an Alfa Bank ATM in Moscow in February 2022. Photo: AP

According to the EU, Alfa Bank – in which Kuzmichev holds a large stake – is one of Russia’s biggest tax payers and the businessman himself counts among “the most influential people in Russia” with close links to President Vladimir Putin.