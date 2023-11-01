Russia has shelled more than 100 settlements over the last 24 hours – more than in any single day so far this year, Ukraine said on Wednesday.

Moscow has fired millions of shells on cities, towns and villages since it invaded in February 2022, reducing several to rubble across the eastern part of the country.

“Over the last 24 hours, the enemy shelled 118 settlements in 10 regions,” Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on social media.

“This is the highest number of cities and villages that have come under attack since the start of the year,” he added.