Ukraine hits Russian shipyard in Crimea port, damages ship

Ukraine rained 15 cruise missiles on Russia’s shipyard in the Crimean port city of Kerch on Saturday, damaging one ship, Russian defence ministry said, in an attack that could further undermine Moscow’s striking capabilities.

Thirteen of the missiles were destroyed in the air, while one hit a ship, the Russian defence ministry said in a typically laconic statement when reporting on Ukraine’s strikes on Russian territory or infrastructure. It did not give the ship’s name.

Ukraine’s top Air Force commander said the Russian Navy stationed there one of its most modern ships, a carrier of the Kalibr cruise missile. Moscow has often attacked Ukraine during the 20-month-long war with Kalibr missiles.

“I hope another ship has followed the Moskva!” Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, said in a Telegram post, referring to the Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship sunk by Ukrainian missiles on April 14, 2022.

Reuters was unable to verify the Russian and Ukrainian statements, nor social media posts, including video, of missile activity and a fire and smoke the posts said was rising from shipyard.