US President Joe Biden , a Democrat, has pressed the US Congress to pass a US$106 billion supplemental spending bill, with the bulk of the money going to bolster Ukraine’s defences and the remainder split among Israel, the Indo-Pacific and border enforcement.

The Republican-led US House of Representatives has instead put forward its own funding plan. It passed a bill last week to provide US$14.3 billion in aid to Israel , but did not include any increase in aid for Ukraine

US Senator Chuck Schumer, majority leader of the Democratic-controlled Senate, said he would not bring the House bill to a vote and Biden has vowed to veto it.

In the interview broadcast on Sunday, Zelensky invited Trump, a Republican, to visit Ukraine and see the fallout of the conflict initiated by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in February 2022.

Trump, who is seeking re-election in 2024 and is the leading candidate for his party’s presidential nomination, has been sharply critical of US support for Kyiv and has said he could end the war in 24 hours if reelected.

“If he can come here, I will need … 24 minutes to explain to President Trump that he can’t manage this war,” Volodymyr Zelensky said. “He can’t bring peace because of Putin.”