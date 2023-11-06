Russia says it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile from a new nuclear submarine

The Russian military on Sunday reported a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (IBM) designed to carry nuclear warheads from a new nuclear submarine.

The report comes as tensions are soaring between Russia and the West over the fighting in Ukraine. Adding to those tensions, President Vladimir Putin last week signed a bill revoking Russia’s ratification of a global nuclear test ban in a move that Moscow said was needed to establish parity with the United States.

The Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement that the Imperator Alexander III strategic missile cruiser fired the Bulava missile from an underwater position in Russia’s northern White Sea, and hit a target in the far-eastern region of Kamchatka. It was not immediately clear from the statement when the test launch took place.