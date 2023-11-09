A Russian missile damaged a Liberia-flagged civilian vessel entering a Black Sea port in Odesa region, killing one and injuring four people, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.

After pulling out of the UN-brokered deal that guaranteed safe shipments of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, Russia has been repeatedly attacking Ukrainian port infrastructure.

“The missile hit the superstructure of a civilian vessel under the flag of Liberia, at the moment of its entry into the port,” Ukraine’s southern military command said on Telegram messenger.

It added that one person was killed, three crew members, citizens of the Philippines, and one port employee were injured.

Damage to the interior of Liberia-flagged cargo vessel Kmax Ruler is seen after a Russian missile strike in the Odesa region of Ukraine on Wednesday. Photo: Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office via Facebook/Reuters

The vessel was supposed to transport iron ore to China, Ukraine Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.