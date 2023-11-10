Russia has approached several countries asking to buy back weapons it sold them, hoping to deploy them in Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Secret talks have taken place with Egypt, Belarus, Brazil and Pakistan, the outlet reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the discussions.

Three of those sources told the paper that Egypt agreed to quickly and quietly return 150 helicopter engines. They are expected to be back within a month, the paper reported.

Russia also asked for four engines it sold to Pakistan, six from Belarus, and 12 from Brazil, the outlet reported. While Pakistan denied being approached, two unnamed sources told the outlet that Belarus – a strong ally of Russia – had agreed.

02:46 North Korean leader Kim to travel abroad for meeting with Russian leader Putin in September: report North Korean leader Kim to travel abroad for meeting with Russian leader Putin in September: report

A Brazilian official told the outlet that officials there refused. Insider was unable to independently verify the reports, and the Russian ministry of defence did not immediately respond to a request for comment.