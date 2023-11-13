EU will not ‘push’ Russia out of Central Asia, says Russian foreign minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the European Union of attempting to drive Russia out of Central Asia, and said the bloc was failing, in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

Moscow’s sway over a region it considers its sphere of influence has waned since the offensive in Ukraine , with Europe, Russia, China, Turkey and Iran all vying for influence in Central Asia

“The European Union isn’t hiding its intentions to restrain [Russia] in every possible way and push it out of Central Asia and the South Caucasus,” Lavrov said.

“These attempts are futile. We have been historically present there and are not going to disappear,” he said.