Russian convicted over journalist’s murder pardoned for fighting in Ukraine

Russian former detective Sergei Khadzhikurbanov, convicted for his role in the 2006 killing of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya, has been pardoned after fighting in Ukraine, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

Thousands of prisoners are thought to have been sent to fight in Ukraine since Moscow launched its offensive last February, with critics warning some have committed new crimes after returning from the front.

“As a special forces fighter, (Khadzhikurbanov) was invited to sign a contract to participate in the special military operation … when the contract expired, he was pardoned by presidential decree,” said lawyer Alexei Mikhalchik.

Khadzhikurbanov was one of five people jailed over the murder of Politkovskaya, who worked for the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper before she was shot dead in the lift of her Moscow apartment block aged 48.

Renowned journalist and Kremlin critic Anna Politkovskaya, who was murdered in 2006. Photo: AFP

Politkovskaya was known for her forthright criticism of the Kremlin, denouncing alleged abuses by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and writing a scathing book on President Vladimir Putin’s rise to power.