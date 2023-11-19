Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in a virtual G20 leaders’ summit on Wednesday, after skipping the flagship in-person meeting in New Delhi in September.

“Vladimir Putin will take part in the virtual G20 summit,” Russia’s Vesti TV show said in a social media post on Sunday, citing Putin’s schedule for the upcoming week.

Putin did not travel to the last two G20 meetings – hosted by India in September and Indonesia last year – sending Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in his place.

In a statement, India said on Saturday that its Prime Minister Narendra Modi would chair a virtual summit on Wednesday to “take forward key, select outcomes/actions points from the New Delhi summit”.