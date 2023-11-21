Ukraine war: Russia was on verge of economic ‘collapse’ after ‘stupid’ Western sanctions last year, Kremlin says
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the nation was on the brink of collapse after unprecedented sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year
- Moscow now claims to be entering a new growth phase, despite persistent pressure on its economy
“There was a threat of a collapse, we really had to mobilise all resources and internal forces in order to prevent this collapse,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said to Russia’s state-run news agency TASS on Sunday.
“Thanks to the rather insightful and wise decisions of the country’s leadership, thanks to the titanic work of the government, it was possible to reach a plateau, stabilise [the economic situation] and then, in an absolutely unexpected way, enter a growth trend,” Peskov added.
Despite claims of strong economic growth in Russia, experts and observers have expressed doubt over the country’s economic future, with the nation flashing signs of financial trouble as it plans for a record-high military budget in 2024.
Critical sectors, like Russia’s auto industry, have nearly completely collapsed over the past year. Meanwhile, inflation continues to rage, and central bankers are scrambling prop up the value of Russia’s rouble, which has plunged over the past year.
Russia’s economic projections are also based on cherry-picked data, according to two Yale researchers, who have proposed that the nation’s economy could be teetering on the edge of collapse as the war consumes all available resources.