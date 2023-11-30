Ex-US Marine Paul Whelan attacked in Russian prison by another inmate

Whelan, who denies spying on Russia, was punched in the face and forced to defend himself at a sewing workshop in a high-security penal colony in Russia’s Mordovia region southeast of Moscow, his brother Dave Whelan said in a statement.

The US embassy in Moscow has been in phone contact with Whelan, who American officials understand is getting medical treatment after the incident, the US State Department said.

Former US Marine Paul Whelan was attacked by another inmate in a Russian prison while serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges, Russia’s prison service said on Wednesday, after Whelan’s brother publicised the incident.

“A new prisoner blocked part of the production line and Paul asked him to move out of the way. After repeated requests, the prisoner hit Paul in the face, breaking Paul’s glasses in the process, and attempted to hit him a second time,” Dave Whelan said.

A Russian flag flies next to the US embassy building in Moscow in January 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Paul stood up to block the second hit and other prisoners intervened to prevent the prisoner continuing the attack on Paul.”

Dave Whelan said the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. He thought his brother was a target because he was an American and anti-American sentiment was “not uncommon among the other prisoners,” he said.

The US State Department said it was concerned about the reported assault.

“We understand he is receiving medical treatment following this incident,” the department said in a statement, reiterating its call for Whelan’s release and for the Russian government to ensure all US citizens detained in Russia are safe and receiving medical care.

President Vladimir Putin says Russia is locked in what he casts as an existential struggle for a new world order with the US-led West, which he accuses of wanting to plunder his country’s vast natural resources and to dismember it.

The Mordovia regional prison service confirmed to the Interfax news agency that the attack on Whelan had happened. It said guards had taken immediate action to stop “the illegal actions”.

Both men had been taken to the medical bay, where Whelan was found to have suffered an abrasion beneath one of his eyes, it was cited as saying.

There was surveillance footage of the incident and the prison service was looking into it further before submitting a report to the police, Interfax reported.

Paul Whelan (right), a former US Marine accused of espionage and arrested in Russia, listens to his lawyers while standing inside a defendants’ cage during a court hearing in Moscow in January 2019. Photo: AFP

It quoted an unnamed person “familiar with the situation” as saying that Whelan had been struck by “a convict from Turkey over political disagreements”.

Arrested in 2018 in Russia, Paul Whelan was convicted of espionage in 2020 and handed a 16-year sentence.

Whelan and the US government have denied he is a spy. Washington has designated him as “wrongfully detained” amid speculation that he and Evan Gershkovich, an American journalist accused of spying, will one day be freed as part of a prisoner exchange between the two countries.

Gershkovich, who on Tuesday had his pre-trial detention extended until the end of January, denies the spying charges he faces.