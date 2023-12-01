Russia brings new vandalism charge against Putin critic Alexei Navalny

Authorities have now accused him of vandalism, which could add up to another three years to his sentence, Navalny said, citing a letter he had received from Russia’s Investigative Committee in prison.

Since launching its military offensive in Ukraine last February, the Kremlin has escalated its crackdown against Navalny, who opposes Russia’s offensive, his allies and the Russian opposition more broadly.

“They really initiate a new criminal case against me every 3 months,” Navalny said on social media.

“Never has an inmate, sitting in solitary confinement for more than a year, had such a rich social and political life,” he quipped, in his typically sarcastic tone.

Prison officers often send Navalny to a solitary punishment cell – where he has spent at least 266 days.

Navalny, who has complained of a series of health complications and has massively lost weight in prison, communicates with the outside world through his lawyers.

Three of them were arrested in October, further cementing the campaign against his team that has intensified since Moscow launched its assault on Ukraine last February.

Most high profile activists and opposition figures have fled the country or been sentenced to years in prison.

And thousands of ordinary Russians have been detained, fined or jailed for protesting the offensive.