Ukraine war: Russia unaware of death toll due to military’s ‘culture of dishonest reporting’: UK intelligence
- Russia has likely seen up to 350,000 casualties since its invasion of Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) said
- But that is an estimate, and Russia probably doesn’t even know the real figure, because it has ‘a long-established culture of dishonest reporting’ the MOD said
But it gave the number as an estimate, as there is no confirmed accurate measure for Russian losses.
Russia likely doesn’t have an accurate count itself, the MOD said.
“Even among Russian officials there is likely a low level of understanding about total casualty figures because of a long-established culture of dishonest reporting within the military,” it said.
Russia’s traditional military has likely experienced between 180,000 and 240,000 personnel wounded and about 50,000 killed, the UK MOD said, while the Wagner Group has seen about 40,000 wounded and 20,000 killed, it added.
This would mean about 290,000 to 350,000 total casualties.
Ukraine said that, as of Monday, Russia has had more than 332,000 casualties in its invasion.
Ukraine also doesn’t share figures for its losses.
US officials said in August that Ukraine’s casualties are likely notably smaller than Russia’s, with almost 70,000 Ukrainians killed and between 100,000 and 120,000 wounded at that time.
Russia has a much larger population than Ukraine, making it easier to replenish its troops after its losses.