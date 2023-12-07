Russia claims it seized advanced US Bradley fighting vehicle from Ukraine

Russian television has shown footage of what it says is a US-built Bradley infantry fighting vehicle captured on the front line in Ukraine’s Luhansk region after it was immobilised by Russian fire and abandoned by its Ukrainian crew.

The presenter of the prime-time show on the main Channel 1 station suggested that the capture of a working Bradley, one of several dozen that Washington has supplied to Ukraine this year, would enable Russian forces to identify its vulnerabilities.

The news item featured interviews with several unidentified masked members of two recovery crews.

They said they had gone to back to retrieve the vehicle under cover of darkness and thick fog in the “grey zone”, about 500 metres (yards) from Ukrainian forces, towing it between minefields after a first attempt to haul it out failed.