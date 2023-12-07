A Russian teenager on Thursday shot dead a classmate and injured five others before killing herself in a school in Bryansk near the Ukrainian border, investigators said.

“A 14-year-old girl brought a pump-action shotgun to school, which she used to shoot her classmates. As a result, two died – one of them the shooter – and there are five wounded,” the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Authorities did not name the shooter, but said the victim was a female classmate in the secondary school in the Bryansk suburb.

Emergency vehicles are seen on the grounds of Gymnasium Number Five following a shooting, in Bryansk on Thursday. Photo: AFP

“The motives behind the crime and all the circumstances are being established,” the Instigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said.