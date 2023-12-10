Aides to imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny expressed further fears about the health of the 47-year-old Kremlin critic.

Navalny’s team has been unable to contact him for five days in the Russian prison camp where he is being held. Navalny’s team had raised alarm about his health and survival on Friday after the opposition activist was not connected via video as usual during court hearings.

There is still no news, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Saturday. Navalny’s lawyers have been trying to contact him for five days but have been refused access by Russian authorities.