Putin unveils two nuclear submarines, promises to reinforce Russia’s ‘military-naval might’
- ‘With such ships and such weapons, Russia will feel that it is safe,’ Putin told navy officers while visiting one of the submarines in Severodvinsk
- With the fighting in Ukraine now approaching its second year, Russia has shifted its economy to largely focusing on military production
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday promised to reinforce Russia’s “military-naval might” as he attended the inauguration of two nuclear submarines in the country’s Far North.
The Russian leader took part in a flag-hoisting ceremony in Severodvinsk on the White Sea where the Krasnoyarsk and Emperor Alexander III were built over the past six years.
He said the submarines would “strengthen the combat readiness of the Russian navy, our naval power in the Arctic, in the Middle East, in the Black and Baltic Seas, in the Caspian”.
Russian lawmakers in October backed a record increase in military spending, which will account for almost a third of all outlays in 2024.
The Kremlin leader vowed to “continue the work to increase Russia’s military-naval might”.