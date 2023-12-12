The Russian leader took part in a flag-hoisting ceremony in Severodvinsk on the White Sea where the Krasnoyarsk and Emperor Alexander III were built over the past six years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday promised to reinforce Russia’s “military-naval might” as he attended the inauguration of two nuclear submarines in the country’s Far North.

He said the submarines would “strengthen the combat readiness of the Russian navy, our naval power in the Arctic, in the Middle East, in the Black and Baltic Seas, in the Caspian”.

In addition to these two vessels, which will join the Pacific fleet, Russia is building eight nuclear submarines.

With the fighting in Ukraine now approaching its second year, Russia has shifted its economy to largely focusing on military production.

Russian lawmakers in October backed a record increase in military spending, which will account for almost a third of all outlays in 2024.

The Kremlin leader vowed to “continue the work to increase Russia’s military-naval might”.