White House ‘deeply concerned’ as Navalny’s team says he has vanished in Russia’s prison system
- The Kremlin critic’s allies said they had been unable to locate him for 6 days. Navalny was serving a 19-year sentence on extremism charges
- Navalny’s disappearance coincides with the start of the campaign period for a presidential election. Putin has confirmed he will run for another term
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been removed from the penal colony where he had been imprisoned since the middle of last year and his current whereabouts are unknown, his allies said on Monday.
The process of moving prisoners by rail across Russia’s vast territory can take weeks, with lawyers and family unable to obtain information about their location and well-being until they reach their destination. It was unclear if Navalny was already in transit to a new prison.
Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said staff at the IK-6 facility in Melekhovo, 235km (145 miles) east of Moscow, had told his lawyer waiting outside that the opposition leader was no longer among its inmates.
Putin critic Navalny not heard from in 5 days after ‘fainting’ in jail
“Where they have taken him, they refuse to say,” she said on social media platform X.
“He should be released immediately. He should never have been jailed in the first place,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.
Navalny aide Leonid Volkov posted on X that the timing was “0 per cent coincidence and 100 per cent direct manual political control from the Kremlin.”
He added: “It is no secret to Putin who his main opponent is in these ‘elections’. And he wants to make sure that Navalny’s voice is not heard.”
The Kremlin and the Russian prison service did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Putin and his spokesman make a point of never referring to Navalny by name in an attempt to portray him as politically irrelevant. They say he is treated like any other prisoner.
Navalny aide Lyubov Sobol told Reuters: “We are worried about the state of his health and we’re trying to find out exactly where he is now, but that is hard to do.”
Russia brings new vandalism charge against Putin critic Alexei Navalny
But his isolation deepened when three of his lawyers were arrested in October on suspicion of “extremist” activity.
The 47-year-old is by far the best known figure in Russia’s opposition. For years, he has branded Putin and the ruling elite a gang of “crooks and thieves”, lampooning them in slick videos watched millions of times on YouTube.
He earned admiration around the world for voluntarily returning to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he underwent treatment for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent in Siberia. He was immediately arrested on arrival.
Navalny says the many charges against him – from fraud and contempt of court to a range of “extremist” activities – were all trumped up to silence his attacks on Putin.
Russian authorities view Navalny and his supporters as extremists with links to Western intelligence agencies intent on trying to destabilise Russia. Putin has warned the West that any meddling inside Russia will be considered an act of aggression.