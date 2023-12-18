Russia’s Gazprom says gas flow to China set new daily record
- While it did not disclose the volume of gas sent to China, Gazprom said it is working to ramp up supplies to Beijing via the Power of Siberia pipeline
- Russia’s Energy Ministry estimated in September that gas exports to China would be 22 bcm this year, rising to 30 bcm in 2024
Russia’s Gazprom PJSC said on Sunday it set a new daily record for gas deliveries to China on the previous day, underscoring the importance of its giant neighbour after it all but lost the European market over the war in Ukraine.
While it did not disclose the volume of gas sent to China, Gazprom said last week it is working to ramp up supplies to Beijing via the Power of Siberia pipeline. An addendum to the gas supply contract with China’s CNPC allowed the Russian state-owned company to increase flows from mid-November.
Officials from the companies also discussed potential gas supplies via the planned Power of Siberia 2 pipeline via Mongolia at a meeting in Beijing on Thursday.
Russia expects an agreement between Gazprom and CNPC on a contract to supply gas through Power of Siberia 2 will be reached as soon as possible, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday, according to the Interfax news service.
Russia’s Energy Ministry estimated in September that gas exports to China would be 22 bcm this year, rising to 30 bcm in 2024.