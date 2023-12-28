US to provide up to US$250 million in arms, equipment to Ukraine

The US will provide up to US$250 million in arms and equipment to Ukraine in the final package of aid this year to help Kyiv in its war with Russia , Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden has asked Congress to provide another US$61 billion in aid to Ukraine, but Republicans are refusing to approve the help without an agreement with Democrats to tighten security along the US- Mexico border.

The White House has warned that without the additional appropriation US aid will run out by the end of the year for Ukraine’s fight to retake territory occupied by Russian forces since it invaded in February 2022.

Blinken said the latest aid package included air defence munitions, additional ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems, artillery ammunition, anti-armour munitions and over 15 million rounds of ammunition.