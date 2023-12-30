Russia sent a unit of Ukrainian POWs into battle against their own countrymen, analysts say
- The Institute for the Study of War think tank cited Russian state media reports saying the POWs fought Ukrainian troops near Urozhaine, east Ukraine
- According to reports in November, about 70 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) had been recruited from Russian penal colonies to form a fighting unit
Russia sent a unit of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) to fight against their own countrymen, according to Russian media reports.
According to reports in November, about 70 Ukrainian POWs had been recruited from Russian penal colonies to form a fighting unit.
They were trained and sent back to fight in the frontline Donetsk region, the reports said.
But Ukrainian intelligence officials disputed the Russian reports, claiming they were part of a disinformation operation.
“As of now, this is yet another IPSO [information and psychological operation] of the occupiers and yet another public war crime of the Russian invaders,” Andriy Yusov, of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence, told the Kyiv Post newspaper on Thursday.
The POW unit is said to be called the Bogdan Khmelnitsky battalion, after a Cossack warlord who in the 15th century brought parts of what is now Ukraine under Moscow’s control.
The ISW notes that “the use of POWs in military activities on the side of the power that has captured them” is banned under the Geneva Conventions, which Russia claims to uphold.
According to reports, Russian troops even recently used Ukrainian POWs as human shields in combat.