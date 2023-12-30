According to reports in November, about 70 Ukrainian POWs had been recruited from Russian penal colonies to form a fighting unit.

Russia sent a unit of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) to fight against their own countrymen, according to Russian media reports.

They were trained and sent back to fight in the frontline Donetsk region, the reports said.

Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti in November broadcast footage showing what it claimed was Ukrainians swearing an oath to fight for Russia

But Ukrainian intelligence officials disputed the Russian reports, claiming they were part of a disinformation operation.

“As of now, this is yet another IPSO [information and psychological operation] of the occupiers and yet another public war crime of the Russian invaders,” Andriy Yusov, of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence, told the Kyiv Post newspaper on Thursday.

The POW unit is said to be called the Bogdan Khmelnitsky battalion, after a Cossack warlord who in the 15th century brought parts of what is now Ukraine under Moscow’s control.

The ISW notes that “the use of POWs in military activities on the side of the power that has captured them” is banned under the Geneva Conventions, which Russia claims to uphold.

It is not the first time Russia has been accused of violating rules over the treatment of POWs, with the United Nations alleging that Ukrainian prisoners are tortured and otherwise abused in Russian captivity.

According to reports, Russian troops even recently used Ukrainian POWs as human shields in combat.