It will likely take Russia up to 10 years to rebuild a highly trained, experienced army, says UK intel
- Russia could face over half a million troop losses by 2025, according to projections based on UK Ministry of Defence intelligence reports
- This surge in casualties is indicative of weakened Russian military forces and ‘a transition toward a lower-quality, high-quantity mass army’
It could take Russia up to 10 years to restore its military capabilities to their former strength, the UK Ministry of Defence intelligence update reports.
The average daily number of Russian casualties has witnessed a staggering increase of nearly 300 per day compared to the preceding year, as reported by Ukrainian authorities, it said.
This surge in casualties is indicative of weakened Russian military forces and “a transition toward a lower-quality, high-quantity mass army” following the ‘partial mobilisation’ of reservists in September 2022.
A drawn-out recovery period could weaken Russia’s geopolitical standing and ability to respond effectively to emerging threats.
Looking ahead, if the current rate of casualties persists over the next year, Russia could find itself grappling with the toll of sustaining over half a million personnel killed and wounded by 2025.
This projection starkly contrasts with historical benchmarks, such as the Soviet Union’s 70,000 casualties over the nine-year Soviet-Afghan War.
Russia has suffered 315,000 casualties - soldiers killed and wounded - since the start of the war, according to US intelligence. It estimated that Russia had lost nearly 90 per cent of the personnel it had started with when the conflict began, per Reuters.