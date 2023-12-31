It could take Russia up to 10 years to restore its military capabilities to their former strength, the UK Ministry of Defence intelligence update reports.

The average daily number of Russian casualties has witnessed a staggering increase of nearly 300 per day compared to the preceding year, as reported by Ukrainian authorities, it said.

This surge in casualties is indicative of weakened Russian military forces and “a transition toward a lower-quality, high-quantity mass army” following the ‘partial mobilisation’ of reservists in September 2022.

