President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Moscow will intensify strikes on military targets in Ukraine after an unprecedented attack over the weekend on the Russian city of Belgorod.

The attack killed 24 people and left over 100 wounded in Belgorod on Saturday. It came after Moscow launched a large-scale attack on Ukrainian cities.

“We’re going to intensify the strikes, no crime against civilians will rest unpunished, that’s for certain,” Putin said Monday during a visit to a military hospital.

Russian firefighters extinguish burning cars after shelling in Belgorod, Russia on December, 30 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE/Russian Emergencies Ministry Handout

He said Russia will press on with hitting what he called “military installations.”