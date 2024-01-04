The UN nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday it had recently been blocked for the first time from inspecting the reactor halls of three units of Ukraine’s Russian-held Zaporizhzhia power plant, further limiting access to the site.

The nuclear plant has been at the centre of fighting since it was captured by Russian forces in 2022, and both sides have accused each other of compromising its safety.

The surroundings of the plant have been repeatedly targeted by shelling, which resulted in the plant being severed from the grid several times, raising fears of a major nuclear accident.