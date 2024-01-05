The White House on Thursday said US intelligence officials have determined that Russia has acquired ballistic missiles from North Korea and is seeking close-range ballistic missiles from Iran as Moscow struggles to replenish arms for its war with Ukraine

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said recently declassified intelligence found that North Korea has provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers and several ballistic missiles.

Russian forces fired at least one of those ballistic missiles into Ukraine on December 30, he said.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby at the White House in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Kirby said Russia launched multiple North Korean ballistic missiles on Tuesday as part of its overnight aerial attack.